Insider Selling: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) General Counsel Sells $299,233.65 in Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

