Insider Buying: Veritone Inc (VERI) Director Purchases $93,330.00 in Stock

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $93,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,453.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00.

On Friday, August 31st, G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -1.85. Veritone Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 102.30% and a negative net margin of 377.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Veritone by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 1.4% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 224,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Veritone by 494.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VERI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Veritone and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

