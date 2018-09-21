Insider Buying: Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML) Director Buys C$10,500.00 in Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director William John Boden bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

William John Boden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, William John Boden acquired 10,000 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,900.00.

On Monday, August 27th, William John Boden acquired 3,000 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, William John Boden acquired 2,500 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, William John Boden acquired 4,000 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,160.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, William John Boden acquired 5,000 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, William John Boden acquired 3,000 shares of Panoro Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$870.00.

CVE:PML traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,041. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.48.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

