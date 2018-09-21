Insider Buying: ITUS Corp (ITUS) CEO Purchases $12,240.00 in Stock

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) CEO Amit Kumar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $12,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Amit Kumar acquired 4,480 shares of ITUS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $17,875.20.

ITUS stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. ITUS Corp has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITUS stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) by 845.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of ITUS worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUS Company Profile

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.

