Insider Buying: ITUS Corp (ITUS) CEO Purchases $12,240.00 in Stock

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) CEO Amit Kumar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $12,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 12th, Amit Kumar acquired 4,480 shares of ITUS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $17,875.20.
ITUS stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. ITUS Corp has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.43.
ITUS Company Profile
ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.
