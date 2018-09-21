Insider Buying: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) President Buys 2,128 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) President Milan Galik bought 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $125,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Milan Galik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 20th, Milan Galik bought 578 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $25,038.96.

On Saturday, December 15th, Milan Galik bought 415 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 869,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,538. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 64,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a “$65.34” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

