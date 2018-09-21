Insider Buying: FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Director Acquires $500,000.00 in Stock

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Phillip R. Wills III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. equities analysts expect that FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

