Insider Buying: ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Director David Ralph Collyer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$134,900.00.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.47. 1,082,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,576. ARC Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.40 million. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

