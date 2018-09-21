Innoviva Inc (INVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.
NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a current ratio of 26.39 and a quick ratio of 26.39. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.26.
In other Innoviva news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,546.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 744,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,390,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 1,084,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,071,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 257,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 344.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,926,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 185,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).
