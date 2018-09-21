Innoviva Inc (INVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a current ratio of 26.39 and a quick ratio of 26.39. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,546.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 744,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,390,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 1,084,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,071,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 257,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 344.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,926,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 185,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.