Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 254.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Ingredion stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.