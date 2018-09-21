Incent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,708.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. Incent has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $3,708.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00285541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00153311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.06390840 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

