ImmunoGen (IMGN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

IMGN stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.76. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $55,350.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,692,000 after buying an additional 2,208,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,436,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,546,000 after buying an additional 2,079,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,004,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4,117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,849,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 1,805,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

