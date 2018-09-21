Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.53.

Shares of ITW opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

