IDACORP (IDA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have a market perform rating on the coal producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $339.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.