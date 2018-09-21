IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $223.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

