HyperStake (HYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $610.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, HyperStake has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. HyperStake has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $610.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperStake Coin Profile

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,344,153,243 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

