Hydrogen Group (HYDG) Receives “house stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

LON:HYDG opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Hydrogen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.49).

Get Hydrogen Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company recruits for roles in professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation placements; and technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.