Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 378.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,572,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 453.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 75,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 502,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 398,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 231,676 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,124.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,413 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,078.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

