Huazhu Group (HTHT) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) rose 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 2,804,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,137,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $381.03 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,238,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,495,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,773 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,087,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,823 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

