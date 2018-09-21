HRT Financial LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $114.02 and a one year high of $184.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

