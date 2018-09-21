HRT Financial LLC Invests $561,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of MNST opened at $60.38 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.