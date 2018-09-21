HRT Financial LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

HRT Financial LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,560.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $38,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

