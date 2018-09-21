HPM Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,130,000 after purchasing an additional 471,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,584,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 187,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,938,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.06.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $4,002,805.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $6,594,766. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $176.16 and a one year high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

