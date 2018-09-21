HPM Partners LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

HPM Partners LLC decreased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,774 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,248,000 after buying an additional 7,577,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,872.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 51.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 604,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 207,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

