HPM Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,255 Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Franklin Feder bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.10 per share, with a total value of $33,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Carmola bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

