Hostess Brands (TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TWNK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs acquired 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $330,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Bodner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at $317,445.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 159,455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.