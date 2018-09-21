Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Director Sells $69,282.50 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $69,282.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,243.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,489. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 172.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 513,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 164,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

