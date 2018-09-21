Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 430 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $295.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.49 and a 52-week high of $296.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

