HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.43 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00277097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00153251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.83 or 0.06436727 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

