Honeywell International (HON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $166.66

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.66 and last traded at $166.54, with a volume of 59131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.94.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.