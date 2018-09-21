HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $172,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 20.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% during the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 53.8% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $751.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, FIG Partners set a $30.00 price objective on HomeStreet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,123 shares in the company, valued at $417,617.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

