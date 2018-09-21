HomeStreet (HMST) and First Bancorp (FBP) Head to Head Comparison

HomeStreet (NYSE: FBP) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HomeStreet alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeStreet and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 5 1 0 2.17 First Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given First Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 11.40% 6.66% 0.67% First Bancorp 11.06% 6.36% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $549.84 million 1.41 $68.94 million $1.68 17.11 First Bancorp $650.81 million 3.02 $66.95 million $0.50 18.08

HomeStreet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Bancorp. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 59 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 44 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as investment banking services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; and deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as engages in the finance leasing and insurance activities. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and automobile loans, as well as retail CDs, Internet banking services, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transactions, and term loans. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 45 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.