HM Payson & Co. Invests $520,000 in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,969 shares of company stock worth $3,646,048 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

