HM Payson & Co. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,195 shares of company stock worth $112,897,508 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

NFLX opened at $365.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.55 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.