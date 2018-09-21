HM Payson & Co. Acquires 472 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,572 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 68.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,631 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,593,000 after purchasing an additional 208,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

