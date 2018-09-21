Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,402 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $42,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hilltop stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.27 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

In related news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

