Hillenbrand (HI) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.25

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sidoti lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 66.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 314,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 718,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 279.5% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

