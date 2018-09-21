Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

HCLP traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.52. 29,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.37. Hi-Crush Partners has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 490,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

