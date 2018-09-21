Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

In other news, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at $73,083.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,012 shares of company stock worth $93,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Noble Financial set a $17.00 target price on Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE GCI opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.