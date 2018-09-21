Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

CFR opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

