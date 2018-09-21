Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.29 Million in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Stock

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,611.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

