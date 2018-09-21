Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $964,000 Holdings in Brady Corp (BRC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Brady were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brady by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 59,019 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,600,377.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 6,892 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $308,279.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,092 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

