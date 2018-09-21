Helen of Troy (HELE) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.00

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.45, with a volume of 4807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,275,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,645,000 after buying an additional 853,013 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after buying an additional 187,780 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after buying an additional 111,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,165,000 after buying an additional 70,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.