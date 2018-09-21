Hedge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Hedge token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges. Hedge has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00285541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00153311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.06390840 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com . The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

