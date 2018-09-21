Head to Head Review: Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) and Its Peers

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sensus Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $20.59 million -$3.71 million -26.11 Sensus Healthcare Competitors $1.47 billion $106.59 million -189.54

Sensus Healthcare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.07% -26.74% -15.70% Sensus Healthcare Competitors -39.33% -93.68% -18.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare Competitors 622 2292 4388 201 2.56

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 66.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.