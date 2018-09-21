Head to Head Contrast: Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) and Realty Income (O)

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE: O) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe 22.39% 8.27% 2.62% Realty Income 25.96% 5.05% 2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northstar Realty Europe and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 10 4 0 2.29

Northstar Realty Europe currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $58.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Northstar Realty Europe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northstar Realty Europe is more favorable than Realty Income.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe $129.92 million 4.88 -$31.12 million N/A N/A Realty Income $1.22 billion 13.66 $318.79 million $3.06 18.72

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Realty Europe.

Dividends

Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe beats Realty Income on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 577 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 97 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

