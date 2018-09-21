Head to Head Contrast: Cytosorbents (CTSO) versus Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: TCMD) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Tactile Systems Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $15.15 million 27.41 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -41.25 Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million 10.81 $5.85 million $0.21 307.00

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 1 2 3 0 2.33

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $57.63, suggesting a potential downside of 10.62%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -74.60% -100.51% -51.13% Tactile Systems Technology 4.91% 8.41% 7.02%

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Cytosorbents on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a basic pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

