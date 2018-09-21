Head-To-Head Contrast: AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) & Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: BHR) and Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AmeriCold Realty Trust and Braemar Hotel & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Braemar Hotel & Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $23.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotel & Resorts is more favorable than AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.54 billion 2.36 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Braemar Hotel & Resorts $414.06 million 0.94 $23.02 million $1.62 7.38

Braemar Hotel & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Braemar Hotel & Resorts 9.30% 10.61% 2.65%

Summary

Braemar Hotel & Resorts beats AmeriCold Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

About Braemar Hotel & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

