Head-To-Head Comparison: Centerstate Bank (CSFL) & Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ: SHBI) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centerstate Bank and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerstate Bank 21.38% 8.96% 1.25% Shore Bancshares 20.53% 9.30% 1.09%

82.5% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerstate Bank and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerstate Bank $316.50 million 8.21 $55.79 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 3.55 $11.26 million N/A N/A

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerstate Bank and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerstate Bank 0 2 4 0 2.67 Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Centerstate Bank.

Dividends

Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Centerstate Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Centerstate Bank has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats Shore Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 78 bank office network located in 28 counties of Florida; and 1 loan production office in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

