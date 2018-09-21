Head-To-Head Analysis: Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (VONOY) and The Competition

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS: VONOY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vonovia SE Depository Receipt to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 100.80% 16.80% 7.24% Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Competitors 39.42% 3.91% 1.22%

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $2.70 billion $2.72 billion 8.55 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Competitors $1.29 billion $387.57 million 19.00

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Competitors 191 463 668 24 2.39

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 50.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.