Head to Head Analysis: Brinker International (EAT) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Brinker International (NYSE: QSR) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brinker International and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 7 5 0 2.21 Restaurant Brands International 0 3 13 0 2.81

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $44.71, indicating a potential downside of 8.48%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $71.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Brinker International.

Risk & Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brinker International pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brinker International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.01% -26.82% 11.89% Restaurant Brands International 13.68% 28.10% 5.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Restaurant Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.14 billion 0.64 $125.88 million $3.50 13.96 Restaurant Brands International $4.58 billion 3.25 $648.80 million $2.10 28.36

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Brinker International. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Brinker International on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,748 TH restaurants, 16,767 BK restaurants, and 2,892 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

